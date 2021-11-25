Chicago, Nov 25 (AP) A Chicago woman was shot to death, just steps away from a memorial to her 14-year-old son who was fatally shot over the weekend on the same sidewalk where his mother was found.

Delisa Tucker was shot in the chest Wednesday on the same street where Kevin Tinker was killed on Sunday, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Chicago Police have not said if they believe the two shootings are connected and nobody has been arrested in either shooting. But the death of the 31-year-old Tucker, who lost her son over the weekend and her brother to gun violence two years ago, left the Roseland community on the city's South Side where she lived distraught about the shootings just days apart.

“It's just sad that this whole family, basically, to be killed over time,” said Pastor Donovan Price, who said he consoled Tucker at a vigil for her son Sunday night. “I'm devastated."

Police have not made any arrests in either either shooting. On Wednesday morning's shooting of Tucker, they said when they responded to a ShotSpotter alert, they found her lying on the sidewalk, but could not locate anyone on the block who said they saw the shooting.

On Sunday, her son, an eighth grader, was on the same sidewalk when he was shot several times. Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said it was unclear if the boy was the intended target.

The deaths come toward the end of what has been one of the city's deadliest years in recent years. According to the police department's statistics, there have been 729 homicides in the city as of November 21 compared to 702 for the same period last year and the number of shootings incidents has climbed to 3,221 this year compared to 2,960 for the same period last year.

And the Roseland area has been hit particularly hard by gun violence, with the police department statistics showing that the district that includes Roseland has seen 62 homicides this year compared to 42 during the same period last year. (AP)

