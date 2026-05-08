World News | Chile Foreign Affairs Minister to Visit India from May 9-15

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Francisco Perez Mackenna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile will visit India from May 9-15, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Mackenna will attend a programme in Delhi on May 10. He will attend business events organized by Forum of Indian Food Importers and ASSOCHAM on May 11.

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On May 12, he will hold talks with Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and will attend a business event hosted by CII and the CII Annual Business Summit 2026.

On May 13, he will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, followed by a meeting with Goyal. He will then attend a Joint Meeting with Indian-Chilean Business Delegation.

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On May 14, he will hold a meeting with Priyank M Kharge, Minister of Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology of the Government of Karnataka.

The visit comes as Goyal on January 30 said that India has signed eight Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) in the past four years with developed countries, whose per capita GDP is significantly higher than India's, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the ICAI World Forum of Accountants in Greater Noida, Goyal said these FTAs cover all of Europe, including the 27-nation European Union and the four-nation EFTA.

He further said that India is likely to conclude an FTA with Chile soon, which would help secure critical minerals essential to the country's growth and industrial needs.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister Goyal said, "We have signed eight free trade agreements in the past four years with developed countries whose per capita GDP is much higher than ours. These FTAs cover all of Europe, the 27-nation European Union, and the four-nation EFTA. All of these countries need talent, skills, and young people for their economies to survive, let alone grow. We are engaged in active dialogue with many other developed nations, with different benefits to the nation. We will soon close an FTA with Chile, which will open up critical minerals for India." (ANI)

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