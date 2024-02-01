Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Tokyo, Feb 1 (AP) Data from a Japanese auto industry association show that China overtook Japan as the world's largest vehicle exporter last year.

The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association reported Japan exported 4.42 million vehicles in 2023, up 16% from a year earlier, while domestic auto sales totaled nearly 4.78 million vehicles.

Also Read | US Government Shuts Down China-Backed Botnet That Hijacked 'Hundreds' of Small Office and Home Office Routers in US.

According to figures released earlier by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, China exported 4.91 million vehicles last year. That was nearly 58% more than the year before. Much of the increase was driven by shipments of electric and hybrid vehicles.

Japan's car exports totaled 4.2 million in 2022. It had held the role as top exporter since 2017.

Also Read | Elon Musk's Tesla Sued for Hazardous Waste Handling in US, CEO and Company Yet To Comment on Complaint.

Overall, auto sales in Japan have been mostly on the decline since 2000.

Toyota and other Japanese makers, including those making trucks and buses grouped in JAMA, have been developing EVs, but they also invest in hybrids, fuel cells and other types of powertrains. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)