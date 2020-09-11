New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Chinese People Liberation Army (PLA) is likely to hand over the five Indian nationals, who were missing from Arunachal Pradesh, to Indian authorities on Saturday, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju said on Friday.

"The Chinese PLA has confirmed to Indian Army to hand over the youths from Arunachal Pradesh to our side. The handing over is likely to take place anytime tomorrow i.e. 12th September 2020 at a designated location," Rijiju said in a tweet.

Indian Army sources said that the handover will take place at Wacha near Kibithu border personnel meeting point in Arunachal Pradesh.

Rijiju on Tuesday tweeted that PLA has confirmed that five men missing from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by their side.

The Army had also said on Tuesday that five missing hunters from the Indian side of LAC in Upper Subansiri, who had inadvertently crossed over to another side on September 2, have been traced. (ANI)

