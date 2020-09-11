Beijing, September 11: China announced a ban on its citizens from travelling to Czech Republic citing the surge in COVID-19 infections in the European nation. The order was issued on Friday by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Even though Beijing has cited the resurgence of coronavirus in Czechia as reason behind the travel ban, the order comes days after China marked its angst against a top Prague official's visit to Taiwan. Taiwan Seeks 'International Alliance' to Ward Off China Threat; A Timeline of The Historical Taipei-Beijing Divide.

Czech Republic Senate Speaker Milos Vystrcil visited Taipei as part of an official engagement on August 30. The bilateral visit was organised despite strong apprehensions raised by China. The Communist regime in Beijing has called upon all countries with diplomatic ties to approach Taiwan via China.

A failure to consult China on relations with Taiwan would be deemed as not adhering to the one-China policy, Beijing had said last month in response to Vystrcil's visit to Taipei.

COVID-19 Reason Behind Banning Travel to Czechia: Global Times

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had fumed over the Czechian official's visit to Taiwan, saying that any challenge to Beijing's policy over the region would warrant a befitting diplomatic retaliation. He had also warned of a complete overhaul of the bilateral relations if Prague does not amend its stand.

Wang said Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory, noting that to challenge the one-China principle over the Taiwan issue is to make an enemy of 1.4 billion Chinese people and is a violation of international trust and conduct.

Further elaborating Wang's remarks, a statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry categorically called upon Vystrcil to mark dissent against his Taipei visit.

"To avoid harming overall bilateral relations, we also have the solemn message to the Taiwan authorities and anti-China forces behind the scenes manipulating Vystrcil. Any political manipulation and attempts to create Taiwan's independence is bound to fail," the statement had noted.

