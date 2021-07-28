Beijing, Jul 28 (PTI) China on Wednesday hit out at US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for obliquely accusing it as a threat to democracies, saying the countries claiming to be democracies faced the problems of racial discrimination and political polarisation.

Addressing civil society members in his first public event on Wednesday after arriving in New Delhi, Blinken warned of rising global threats to democracy.

"At a time of rising global threats to democracy and international freedoms - we talk about a democratic recession -- it's vital that we two world leading democracies continue to stand together in support of these ideals," Blinken said, without referring to China.

Asked for his reaction to Blinken's remarks as he seemed to be raising concern about China without mentioning it by name, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said, “I want to stress that democracy is a common value of humanity. It is not a patent to any country”.

The way to realise democracy is diverse without a certain pattern, he said.

"A multi-party political structure is not the only form of democracy and democracy cannot be used to stoke confrontation," Zhao said.

"The way to judge which country is democratic and which one is autocratic should not be decided by one certain country. It is not democratic at all to undermine others while portraying oneself as a superior,” he said.

The way to judge whether a political system is good is to see whether it can deliver progress of society, better livelihood and whether it is endorsed and supported by its people, he said. "Some countries claim themselves to be democratic, but they face the problems of racial discrimination, political polarisation."

While in some countries, votes cannot be secured without money, political parties place their interests above that of the people, he said.

Zhao also attacked US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin's comments that the US will not flinch when its interests are threatened.

"We will not flinch when our interests are threatened. Yet we do not seek confrontation," Austin said in a speech to the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Singapore.

"Let me be clear: ... I am committed to pursuing a constructive, stable relationship with China," he was quoted as saying by CNN.

He said China's actions in the Indo-Pacific threaten the sovereignty of nations around the region while Washington is committed to building partnerships that guarantee the vital interest of all nations.

Reacting to Austin's comments, Zhao said, "relevant remarks run counter to facts”.

He said the comments were aimed at smearing China and interfering in its internal affairs and sowing discord among regional countries.

"The goal is to serve own geopolitical interests. We urge the US not to make issues out of China at every turn and do things that are conducive to peace and stability.

"The US should have an objective and right perception of China," he said.

China and the US are currently at loggerheads over a host of issues as the Biden administration continued the tough policy to contain China initiated by his predecessor Donald Trump.

