Tokyo [Japan] June 10 (ANI): A Chinese aircraft carrier group visited Japanese waters over the weekend before leaving to perform fighter jet drills, according to a Taipei Times story.

The Liaoning aircraft carrier, two missile destroyers, and one rapid combat supply ship went around 300 km southwest of Japan's easternmost island of Minamitori on Saturday, according to a ministry statement, Taipei Times reports.

According to a ministry spokesman, this was the first time a Chinese aircraft carrier approached that portion of Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ). "We believe the Chinese military is attempting to improve its operational capability and ability to conduct operations in remote areas," the official stated, as reported by the Taipei Times.

China's expanding military power, as well as its deployment of naval and air assets to enforce disputed territorial claims, have alarmed the United States and its Asian-Pacific allies. According to the Taipei Times, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters that the government had "conveyed an appropriate message to the Chinese side," but did not specify whether it had submitted a formal protest.

Fighter aircraft and helicopters took off and landed on Sunday after the Liaoning and her escorting warships exited Japan's exclusive economic zone, according to a ministry statement. Japan sent its cruiser Haguro to the area to monitor the situation, according to a Taipei Times report.

The Liaoning cruised between two southern Japanese islands within the EEZ last month, from the East China Sea to the Pacific, while doing takeoffs and landings on deck, according to the ministry. In September of last year, the carrier sailed between two Japanese islands near Taiwan and entered Japan's contiguous waters, which extend up to 24 nautical miles (44 km) from its shore, according to the Taipei Times.

Tokyo deemed the measure "unacceptable" and raised "serious concerns." According to the Taipei Times, a state has the power under international law to regulate natural resources and other commercial activity within its exclusive economic zone. (ANI)

