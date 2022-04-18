Beijing, Apr 18 (AP) China's economic growth edged up to a still-weak 4.8 per cent over a year earlier in the first three months of 2022 as spreading coronavirus outbreaks prompted shutdowns of major industrial cities.

Growth crept up from the previous quarter's 4 per cent, when the economy was slammed by tighter government controls on use of debt by China's vast real estate industry, official data showed Monday. Compared with the previous quarter, as other major economies are, growth slipped to 1.3 per cent in January-March from 1.4 per cent in the previous quarter.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Estonia Bans Russian Ships from Entering Country’s Ports.

First quarter growth was below the ruling Communist Party's official target of 5.5 per cent for the year, which forecasters have said will be hard to hit without heavy government spending on stimulus.

Retail spending, factory output and investment in factories, real estate and other fixed assets rose.

Also Read | Shehbaz Sharif Govt to Retract from Decision on Fuel Hike in Pakistan.

“The national economic recovery was sustained and the operation of the economy was generally stable,” said a government statement. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)