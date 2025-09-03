Taipei [Taiwan] September 3 (ANI) China has quietly deployed oil rigs and related infrastructure inside Taiwan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) near Dongsha Island, sparking growing concern over the possible military use of these structures, according to Taiwan News.

According to Taiwan News, Beijing has installed 12 permanent or semi-permanent drilling rigs, along with three storage ships and two semi-submersible oil platforms, all operated by the state-owned China National Offshore Oil Corporation. These facilities have reportedly been in place since at least May 2020.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Invites North Korea's Kim Jong Un to Russia As They Meet in Beijing.

The situation has escalated in recent months. On July 15, 2024, the Nan Hai No. 6 oil rig came within just 770 meters of Dongsha's restricted waters, while this July, the semi-submersible Nan Hai No. 2 entered deep into Taiwan's EEZ and now sits about 48 kilometres from the island's restricted zone, Taiwan News highlighted.

While labelled as civilian equipment, the platforms are viewed as part of Beijing's broader "maritime grey zone" strategy, which seeks to advance territorial claims without resorting to direct military confrontation. Analysts warned that the rigs could be retrofitted for military use, potentially hosting radar systems, acoustic sensors, anti-air defences, small-calibre weapons, or even attack helicopters. Some experts even suggested the possibility of cruise-missile launchers being installed on these structures.

Also Read | 'Brotherly Duty': Kim Jong Un Thanks Vladimir Putin for Praising North Korean Troops in Russia As They Meet in Beijing.

This approach is not new. China has previously attempted to place similar platforms inside the EEZs of Japan and Vietnam, though both governments successfully protested and forced their removal. The latest report urged Taiwan to adopt a comparable strategy of diplomatic and public pushback, emphasising that resisting these encroachments is both achievable and crucial.

"China is unlikely to halt its grey zone activities, but consistent and transparent opposition could help slow its incremental advances before they reach a dangerous point," Taiwan News reported.

Meanwhile, Taiwan continues to bolster defences around Dongsha Island. In recent months, the Coast Guard Administration intercepted Chinese vessels near the island, while stationed marines remain equipped with mortars, anti-aircraft autocannons, Stinger missiles, and Kestrel rockets. These deployments underscore Taipei's determination to protect its maritime sovereignty, according to Taiwan News. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)