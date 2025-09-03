Seoul, September 3: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for hailing the North's troops deployed in Russia to aid Moscow's war against Ukraine, as they held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of a military parade on Wednesday in Beijing. The two leaders met at the Diaoyutai state guest house after attending the military parade at Tiananmen Square in Beijing marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in 1945.

During their talks, Putin said he will "never forget" the role of North Korean soldiers who fought "bravely and heroically" in Russia's front-line region of Kursk in the war against Ukraine. In response, Kim thanked Putin for praising his troops fighting for Russia and stressed that the North considers it a "brotherly duty" to provide assistance to Moscow. Kim emphasised that the relations between the two countries have developed in all aspects since they signed a strategic partnership treaty in June last year, which included a mutual defense pact on providing immediate military assistance if either faced armed aggression. China Military Parade 2025: North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un Joins Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping at Parade in Beijing, 1st Such Gathering in 66 Years (Watch Videos).

