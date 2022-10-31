Beijing [China], October 31 (ANI): Chinese leader Xi Jinping led members of the Standing Committee of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau when they paid a visit to Yan'an, an old revolutionary base in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, state media reported.

Xi, the general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and chairman of the Central Military Commission, on Thursday, was accompanied by other members of the CPC Politburo Standing Committee, Xinhua news agency reported.

They visited the site where the 7th CPC National Congress was held, a former residence of late Chinese leader Mao Zedong, and an exhibition at the Yan'an Revolutionary Memorial Hall, which features the history of the 13 years during which the CPC Central Committee was based in Yan'an.

A report published in The Washington Post described this visit as a symbolic field trip of his newly appointed top lieutenants to the base of Yan'an, the cradle of Mao Zedong's Communist Party takeover of the nation.

"Standing in the cave from which Mao led his Red Army troops, China's most powerful leader in decades delivered a warning about the need for loyalty, hard work and sacrifice. The party, Xi told the assembled leaders, must carry forward the Yan'an spirit," the American newspaper added.

Guoguang Wu, a senior research scholar at the Stanford Center on China's Economy and Institutions, said Xi is emphasizing that he succeeds the tradition of Mao. "Under his leadership, just like under Mao's leadership in the 1940s, the party will be able to gain whatever they would like to," he added.

At the 20th National Congress, Communist Party Xi Jinping presented the Party's new central leadership at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, where he secured a historic third term as the country's top leader.

Top aides of Xi were promoted in CPC's Politburo Standing Committee to the top leadership. Through the 20th National Congress, CCP has demonstrated that Chairman Xi Jinping is the nucleus of power in China and that none can dare stand against him.

Xi Jinping's historic third term as China's President will likely see more hardline policies out of Beijing on the economy, foreign relations and human rights, analysts told Washington-based Radio Free Asia (RFA).

Xi had packed the Politburo Standing Committee with his close allies showing that he can now act as he pleases, according to Germany-based ethnic Mongolian rights activist Xi Haiming.

"This is the last madness," Xi Haiming told a recent political forum in Taiwan. He said, "Xi has emerged, naked, as Emperor Xi, as a dictator."

According to Wu Guoguang, Xi has more say over who gets to be premier -- his second-in-command Li Qiang -- than late supreme leader Mao Zedong did. "Xi Jinping wields greater power to appoint his preferred premier than Mao Zedong did," Wu told RFA. (ANI)

