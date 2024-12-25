Beijing [China], December 25 (ANI): A court in Changde city, located in China's Hunan province, has sentenced a man to death for driving his car into a crowd outside a primary school last month, injuring over two dozen people, according to a report by CNN, citing Chinese state media Xinhua.

Huang Wen, who was detained at the scene, injured 30 people, including 18 children, during the incident on November 19. He was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve by the court.

The attack was motivated by Huang's frustration over financial losses from investments and personal disputes with his family, according to the court.

Further, according to the CNN report, the court also stated that after crashing his car into the crowd, Huang got out of his vehicle and attacked bystanders with a weapon before being apprehended.

Last month, at least 35 people were killed and 43 others severely injured after a car plowed into pedestrians at a sports center in South China's Zhuhai.

Chinese President Xi Jinping had urged all-out efforts to treat those who were injured in the incident in the country's Guangdong Province, Xinhua had reported.

The 62-year-old suspect, identified only by his surname Fan, was arrested by police as he was fleeing the scene, officials had said.

Officers had found the suspect in his vehicle with severe injuries to his neck and other areas, believed to be self harming injuries.

Chinese President Xi had directed the perpetrator be "severely punished according to the law."

Chinese Premier Li Qiang had also called for appropriate handling of the aftermath of the incident, swiftly investigating the case and severely punishing the perpetrator in accordance with the law. (ANI)

