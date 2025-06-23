Tokyo [Japan], June 23 (ANI): Chinese vessels have been spotted by Japan in proximity to the disputed islets in the East China Sea for an unprecedented 216 consecutive days, as reported by the Japan Coast Guard and cited by Taipei Times.

The islands, administered by Japan and referred to as the Senkaku Islands in Japan and the Diaoyutai Islands in Taiwan, have long been a source of tension. They are claimed by Japan, China and Taiwan. The prolonged presence of Chinese ships is adding to tensions, especially amid joint Japan-US-Philippines military drills and China's growing military presence, including the deployment of an aircraft carrier near Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).According to reports from the Taipei Times, Japan observed four China Coast Guard vessels navigating in the "contiguous zone," which extends 12 nautical miles (22.2 km) beyond Japan's territorial waters.

Last year, Chinese vessels were seen near the island chain 355 times, including a continuous 216-day period, a spokesperson from the Japan Coast Guard said. Japanese officials regularly object to the presence of Chinese Coast Guard and other vessels near these remote islands.

Tensions between Japan and China worsened after Tokyo's decision in 2012 to "nationalise" some of the islands. On Friday, Japan's Coast Guard conducted joint training exercises with their US and Philippine counterparts off Japan's southwestern coast. This was the second time the three nations have held such joint drills, and the first time they were held in Japanese waters, the Taipei Times noted.

In response to growing Chinese assertiveness, Japan has been strengthening ties with both the Philippines and the US. Earlier this month, Japan and China exchanged sharp words over near encounters between their military aircraft over the Pacific Ocean.

Separately, it was reported that the Liaoning aircraft carrier, accompanied by two missile destroyers and a combat supply ship, was seen about 300 km southwest of Minamitori, Japan's easternmost island. This was the first time a Chinese aircraft carrier had entered that part of Japan's EEZ,Taipei Times, citing an official statement, said.

"We believe the Chinese military is working to enhance its operational capabilities and its ability to operate in distant regions," an Taiwanese official said, as quoted by the Taipei Times.

The growing military strength of China, along with its deployment of naval and aerial assets to assert its territorial claims, has raised concerns among the United States and its allies in the Asia-Pacific region. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi indicated that the government had "conveyed an appropriate message to the Chinese side," although he did not clarify whether a formal protest was submitted. (ANI)

