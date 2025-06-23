Mumbai, June 23: Amid tech layoffs and faster adoption of artificial intelligence by people and businesses, Mistral AI CEO Arthur Mensch has warned about AI "deskilling" people. Besides, LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky has spoken about the surge in the number of AI-skilled job listings. Artificial intelligence has become a necessary tool for those looking for quick and accurate results related to their tasks. However, the technology itself comes with various opportunities and positive aspects.

Arthur Mensch said that the job loss due to AI was an "overstatement" during an interview with The Times of London. He rejected the idea of artificial intelligence, resulting in mass layoffs. Instead, he said that deskilling was the primary concern posed by AI technology during the VivaTech conference in Paris, France. He emphasised that artificial intelligence helped people to summarise information but that stops their critical thinking ability. Tech Layoffs 2025: Over 62,000 Jobs Cut As Microsoft, Intel, Meta, Google, Amazon Lead Global Workforce Reductions Amid AI and Automation Boom, Say Reports.

According to a report by TOI, Mistral AI CEO Arthur Mensch responded to the warnings about the AI-led job cuts, including the one from Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei. He said that many people remain unaware of the impending information and call it a reality that sounds crazy, and "people just don't believe it." The report mentioned that Mensch believed Amodei liked to spread "fear" as a market strategy. Instead of believing "AI will take away jobs", Mistral AI CEO believed it could reshape office work and focus on human interaction.

LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky on AI Job Rise

On the other hand, LinkedIn CEO and former Google DeepMind researcher Ryan Roslansky, according to a report by Financial Express, pointed out that the "LinkedIn AI Writing Assistant" was not as popular as he thought it would be. However, he saw a rise in the demand for AI expertise on the platform. He highlighted that the job listing for the AI-skilled workers rose sixfold. xAI Hiring Alert: Elon Musk’s AI Company Looking for ‘AI Tutor Financial Specialist’ To Enhance Grok’s Financial Capabilities.

Ryan Roslansky said that it was another thing if a person was called out on TikTok or X. However, when someone was called out on LinkedIn, Roslansky said, "... it really impacts your ability to create economic opportunity for yourself." He also pointed out that LinkedIn being a professional network, the users share could significantly impact their career prospects.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2025 02:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).