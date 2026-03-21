Bern [Switzerland], March 21 (ANI): Switzerland has said it will not grant licences for companies to export weapons to the United States amid the ongoing war involving Iran, citing its longstanding policy of neutrality, Al Jazeera reported.

"The export of war materiel to countries involved in the international armed conflict with Iran cannot be authorised for the duration of the conflict," the Swiss government said in a statement on Friday, as reported by Al Jazeera.

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"Exports of war materiel to the USA cannot currently be authorised," it added.

According to Al Jazeera, the move comes as the US-Israeli war involving Iran approaches the three-week mark, intensifying the humanitarian crisis across the wider Middle East and pushing global energy prices higher.

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The decision also follows Switzerland's earlier move to close its airspace to US military flights directly linked to the Iran conflict, as per Al Jazeera.

Last weekend, Swiss authorities said they had rejected two US requests for flyovers related to war operations involving Iran, while permitting three others, again citing neutrality laws, Al Jazeera reported.

According to Al Jazeera, under a Swiss federal law adopted in 1996, the import, export, and transit of war materiel and related technology require licences that are assessed based on human rights and neutrality principles.

Since the conflict began on February 28, Switzerland said it has not issued any new export licences to the United States, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The government also noted that no definitive licences for the export of war materiel to Israel have been granted for several years, with the same policy applying to Iran, Al Jazeera reported.

It added that existing US licences will be subject to regular review by an expert group to determine whether further steps are required under neutrality provisions, according to Al Jazeera.

As per Al Jazeera, exports of dual-use and certain military goods will also undergo periodic review by the same panel.

"A restrictive approach is already in place with regard to Israel," the government said, Al Jazeera reported.

According to Al Jazeera, citing official data, the United States was Switzerland's second-largest arms importer last year, with sales amounting to $119 million (94.2 million Swiss francs).

Switzerland had earlier prevented allied countries from transferring Swiss-made military equipment to Ukraine amid its ongoing war following Russia's 2022 invasion, Al Jazeera reported.

After the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, Switzerland similarly imposed restrictions on overflights through its airspace and banned weapons exports to nations involved in the conflict, though these measures were later lifted, as reported by Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)