2026 Will Be the ‘Year of AI Agents’, Smart Glasses To Replace Smartphones: Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon

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Qualcomm Chief Executive Officer Cristiano Amon has outlined a transformative vision for the technology industry, predicting a transition from smartphone-centric computing to an ecosystem of personal AI devices. Speaking in a recent interview, Amon highlighted that 2026 will be the "year of agents," where artificial intelligence moves beyond simple chatbots to proactive digital assistants.

The semiconductor leader, which powers billions of devices globally, is increasingly diversifying its operations beyond mobile chips into automotive, robotics, and wearables. Amon noted that as AI begins to understand the world through natural language and visual data, the primary way humans interact with technology will shift toward low-friction devices like smart glasses, pins, and jewelry. Meta Acquires AI-Agent Social Network ‘Moltbook’: Report.

Qualcomm AI Wearables and 6G

Amon expressed significant confidence in smart glasses as the dominant form factor for the future. He argued that because glasses are positioned near a user's primary senses, they allow AI agents to see and hear exactly what the wearer does, providing the necessary context for agents to perform tasks such as rescheduling appointments or facilitating instant purchases.

The transition to 6G networks is expected to play a critical role in this evolution by enabling high-speed data streaming from wearable cameras to the cloud. Amon described 6G as a "digital twin" of the world, where radio signals act as physical AI sensors to map everything from traffic congestion to pedestrian movement in real time across entire countries.

Diversification Strategy and Industrial Robotics

Since taking the helm five years ago, Amon has prioritised diversifying Qualcomm’s revenue streams, aiming for the non-mobile business to reach USD 22 billion by 2029. This strategy includes a major push into the automotive sector and industrial robotics, which the company expects to evolve from narrow tasks to general-purpose home applications. Tencent Integrates WeChat With OpenClaw AI Agent to Compete in China Tech Battle.

The CEO also addressed the changing landscape of industry control, suggesting that traditional operating systems and app stores may lose prominence to fragmented, personal AI agents. As Qualcomm prepares to unveil its data centre strategy later this year, the company remains focused on maintaining a leadership position across the entire spectrum of computing power.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Fortune), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 10:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).