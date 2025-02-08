Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 8 (ANI/WAM): A cohesive and interconnected society has been a cornerstone of the UAE's development and cultural renaissance over the past five decades since the nation's founding.

The announcement by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, declaring 2025 as the "Year of the Community" reflects the wise leadership's vision to strengthen bonds within Emirati families and society.

The initiative aims to foster intergenerational relationships, create inclusive spaces that promote cooperation, belonging, and shared experiences, and preserve the nation's cultural heritage.

The "Year of the Community" extends the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who firmly believed that the core purpose of development is to build a prosperous society. Since the early days of the UAE's establishment, he worked to empower individuals, enhancing their skills and inspiring their creative and intellectual potential, all directed toward national progress and the well-being of its people.

Sheikh Zayed successfully established a sustainable social framework in the UAE that is capable of evolving through experience and practice. His values of kindness and virtue continue to shape society, with a strong emphasis on cultural heritage preservation, social welfare, and the empowerment of women--recognised as the foundation of the family and, consequently, society.

The UAE's leadership continues to build on this path of development, generosity, and community prosperity. In line with this vision, AED27.9 billion (39 per cent of the total 2025 general budget) has been allocated to the social development sector, underscoring the government's commitment to ensuring a dignified life for all members of society.

These social support allocations contribute to the well-being of the UAE's citizens, offering assistance and removing obstacles that may hinder their daily lives, ensuring stability and reassurance for all.

The UAE boasts a high quality of life characterised by happiness and well-being. The nation is among the safest countries in the world, with a top-tier healthcare system recognised as one of the best in the Middle East. Its leading education system, advanced infrastructure, and cutting-edge services further enhance the living standards of both UAE citizens and residents.

On an economic level, the UAE ranks among the countries with the highest per capita national income, according to the World Bank data, and remains a land of opportunity for business and commerce, thanks to its attractive and supportive investment environment.

Tolerance is deeply embedded in UAE society and is regarded as a fundamental human right. The UAE is dedicated to safeguarding and promoting tolerance as a cornerstone for building a just and equal society that ensures a dignified and happy life for all.

With over 200 nationalities residing in the UAE, the country stands as one of the most diverse in the world. People of different faiths freely practise their religions side by side in an atmosphere of mutual respect.

Each year, the UAE welcomes millions of tourists and new residents from across the globe, offering them a fulfilling and harmonious lifestyle regardless of their backgrounds or interests. This environment is reinforced through progressive laws and legislation that ensure the prosperity of the country's diverse and dynamic community. (ANI/WAM)

