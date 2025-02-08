Famous People Born on February 8: February 8 marks the birth of many notable personalities across various fields. In politics, Zakir Husain, the former President of India, was born on this day. The world of music remembers Jagjit Singh, the legendary ghazal singer. Hollywood and Bollywood celebrate actors like Seth Green, Nick Nolte, Mary Steenburgen, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sophie Choudry. Sports enthusiasts recognize Mohammad Azharuddin, the former Indian cricket captain, while wrestling fans know Big Show. Culinary arts honour Ranveer Brar, and the world of cinema acknowledges Santosh Sivan, an acclaimed cinematographer. Many others, including Ishita Raj Sharma, Anarkali Marikar, Rucha Hasabnis, and Ishita Sharma, also share this special day. 8 February 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Famous February 8 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Zakir Husain (1897-1969) Jagjit Singh (1941-2011) Sophie Choudry Mohammad Azharuddin Big Show Seth Green Nick Nolte Mary Steenburgen Ranveer Brar Jaideep Ahlawat Santosh Sivan Ishita Raj Sharma Anarkali Marikar Rucha Hasabnis Ishita Sharma

