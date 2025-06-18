New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The Congress leadership has torn into the Union government after it was reported that US President Donald Trump is meeting with Pak Army COAS, Field Marshall Asim Munir.

"Field Marshall Asim Munir, the man whose inflammatory, incendiary and provocative remarks were linked directly to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attacks, is having lunch today with President Trump in the White House. Is this why President Trump abandoned the G7 Summit a day early, denying Mr. Narendra Modi a huge hug? President Trump himself has trumpeted 14 times that he brought about a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, meaning he ended Operation Sindoor. Gen. Michael Kurilla, the US Central Command Chief, calls Pakistan a 'phenomenal' partner in counter-terrorism operations. This is triple jhatka to Howdy Modi by Namaste Trump! Indian diplomacy is being shattered, and the PM is silent. And tomorrow is the fifth anniversary of his (in)famous clean chit to China," Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

Congress leader and spokesperson Pawan Khera also lambasted the Union government over the luncheon invite for Asim Munir.

In a post on X, he said, "President Trump is hosting Gen Asim Munir for lunch. Not just the Bhakt Brigade, a fraud power broker whose knowledge of history can be written behind the matchbox which he uses to smoke weed, leading anchors too had trolled my party colleagues, accusing them of spreading fake news about Gen Asim Munir being in the USA. Now that the news has turned out to be true, a piece of advice to journalists and anchors: There comes a time when you have to choose between loving your country and loving your government. That time came long ago."

A White House itinerary for President Trump for Wednesday shows his lunch meeting with the Pakistani Chief of Army Staff. Asim Munir is currently in the United States.

While on his visit, Munir on Monday faced protests from overseas Pakistanis and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf activists.

People shouted slogans "Pakistanio ke Qatil" and "Islamabad ke Qatil" while Munir was being welcomed at an event in Washington, DC. Videos of the protest against Munir have surfaced on social media.

PTI USA also re-shared the videos where the people were holding a protest against General Munir. Pakistani-Americans held a protest against Munir outside the Four Seasons Hotel.

While sharing the video of the protest on X, PTI stated, "Pakistani-Americans in Washington, DC are protesting outside the Four Seasons hotel, reminding General Asim Munir of the crimes he's committed against the people of Pakistan." (ANI)

