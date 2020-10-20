Washington, October 20: Melania Trump's return to the campaign trail will have to wait. Her chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, said Tuesday that Mrs Trump continues to feel better every day following her recent recovery from COVID-19 but has a lingering cough. Also Read | Google Sued For Antitrust Violations: What is The Case All About? Why US Justice Dept Acted Against The Search Engine Giant?.

Grisham says the first lady has decided not to accompany President Donald Trump to a campaign rally Tuesday evening in Erie, Pennsylvania, out of an abundance of caution. Also Read | Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa Orders Inquiry Into Incident Involving Arrest of Nawaz Sharif's Son-in-Law Muhammad Safdar.

Mrs. Trump's last public appearance was during the Sept. 29 presidential debate in Ohio. She and the Republican president received their positive test results in early October. The first lady announced last week that she had recovered.

