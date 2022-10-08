New York [US], October 8 (ANI): The year 2022 marks the 5th anniversary of the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, a landmark moment to reflect on how the vision for South-South collaboration ingrained in the ambition and design of the Fund, came to the service of partner countries and communities.

On this occasion, eminent personalities from the United Nations, Permanent Representatives of partnering countries and Resident Coordinators supporting the implementation of projects at the country level, exchanged perspectives on the fund's results to date.

Also Read | Verstappen Urged De Vries to Call Red Bull’s Marko After Monza Showing – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

At the commemoration of the 5th Anniversary of India at UN Fund, Permanent Representative of Morocco Omar Hilale said, "The India-UN development partnership fund is a practical demonstration of bankable partnerships with developing countries aiming at advancing and accelerating the sustainable developments towards the world. Morocco is a strong advocate for South-South cooperation."

Lamin B. Dibba, PR of Gambia highlighted India's unique and historic contribution to India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

Also Read | China Has Strategy To Install Dalai Lama of Its Own Choice, Reveals Document.

Agnes Chimbri-Molande, Ambassador of Malawi praised the India UN development partnership fund and said that the fund "aims to achieve a transformative SDG impact through South-South cooperation."

India's generous contributions to the India-UN Development Partnership Fund shows its desire to be a true catalyst for global sustainable development, said Usha Rao-Monari, Associate Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme.

"India's generous contribution to the fund exemplifies a desire to be a true catalyst for global sustainable development and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. It also offers an affirmation of India's multilateral approach towards increasing and raising the prosperity of all nations and all people particularly the most vulnerable," she said.

The India-UN Development Partnership Fund was established by the Government of India in June 2017, to work with fellow developing countries in a spirit of South-South cooperation by providing support to projects that aim to contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as per their request.

The India-UN Development Partnership Fund is a dedicated facility established in 2017 within United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFSSC). It is supported and led by the Government of the Republic of India, managed by UNOSSC, and implemented in collaboration with the United Nations system.

The India-UN Development Partnership Fund supports Southern-owned and led, demand-driven, and transformational sustainable development projects across the developing world, with a focus on least developed countries and small island developing states.

United Nations agencies implement the Funds projects in close collaboration with partnering governments. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)