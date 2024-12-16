Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 16 (ANI): A courtesy meeting between high-level officers of Bangladesh and the Indian Army was held at Akhaura-Agartala Integrated Check Post on Monday on the occasion of Victory Day of Bangladesh.

"On behalf of Bangladesh Army, GOC 33 Infantry Division and Area Commander, Comilla Area Major General Abul Hasnat Mohammad Tariq, NDU, AFWC, PSC and Chief of Staff, 101 Area Major General Sumit Rana on behalf of Indian Army were present," the Inter-Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) of Bangladesh said in a statement.

"Three staff officers and one captain-level BGB officer were present as members of the Bangladesh team in the event. Similarly, three Indian Army officers and BSF officers of Captain rank were present. The representatives of both countries exchanged courtesy calls and greetings," it added.

"It may be noted here that such courtesy meetings between the two countries are customary on nationally important days like 16th December (Victory Day), Pahela Boishakh (Bengali New Year Day). In continuation of this, today's short courtesy meeting was held. The 18-minute courtesy call ended at 1148 hrs (Bangladesh local time)," ISPR further said.

Notably, In 1971, India's allied forces helped Bangladesh's freedom fighters in a bloody nine-month war. On December 16, 1971, General Amir Abdullah Niazi, the chief of Pakistan's Armed Forces surrendered along with 93,000 soldiers before the Indian Army and the Mukti Bahini of Bangladesh. (ANI)

