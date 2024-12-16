Toronto, Dec 16 (AP) Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, long Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's most powerful minister, announced Monday she was resigning from the Cabinet, as Trudeau deals with declining popularity.

Freeland, who also was deputy prime minister, said Trudeau had told her Friday that he no longer wanted her to serve as finance minister and that he offered her another role in the Cabinet.

But she said in her resignation letter that the only “honest and viable path” was to leave the Cabinet. (AP)

