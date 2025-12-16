Amman, December 16: Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II personally drove Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Jordan Museum during his official visit to the country on Tuesday. The Crown Prince, who is the 42nd-generation direct descendant of Prophet Mohammad, accompanied PM Modi for the museum visit.

The visit to the Jordan Museum was part of Prime Minister Modi's packed schedule in Amman. Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs said the Prime Minister was also set to address the India-Jordan Business Forum, which brought together leading business figures from both countries to explore opportunities for deeper economic cooperation. PM Narendra Modi To Address India-Jordan Business Forum, Likely To Visit Jordan Museum, Says MEA (Watch Video).

On the way to The Jordan Museum with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II. pic.twitter.com/CtwcQHkHBZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2025

Jordan: Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II drives PM Narendra Modi to the Jordan Museum as a special gesture. The Crown Prince is the 42nd generation direct descendant of Prophet Mohammad pic.twitter.com/vRzZ9DlVa0 — IANS (@ians_india) December 16, 2025

A Rare Gesture of Respect In a rare and gracious gesture of respect, Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II personally drove and escorted PM @narendramodi to the Jordan Museum, reflecting the strong connection and mutual respect shaping India-Jordan relations.#PMModiInJordan pic.twitter.com/VJ0RVv2vjh — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) December 16, 2025

In a special briefing on the visit, MEA Secretary (South) Dr Neena Malhotra had said, "Later in the day, Prime Minister, accompanied by His Royal Highness, the Crown Prince, is likely to visit Jordan Museum." She further noted, "During the visit, several MOUs and agreements have been finalised between the two sides in the fields of energy, digital technology, water management, culture, and people-to-people connect."

Prime Minister Modi later hailed the outcomes of his Jordan visit, saying they marked an important and meaningful step in the expansion of ties between New Delhi and Amman. He said the wide-ranging outcomes, from renewable energy to digital innovation, reflected the growing depth of the India-Jordan partnership. PM Narendra Modi Embarks on 3-Nation Visit to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman (See Pic).

In a post on X, PM Modi said cooperation in new and renewable energy showed a shared commitment to clean growth, energy security and climate responsibility. He added that both countries are working together to advance sustainable development while addressing global climate challenges. Earlier on Monday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the list of outcomes from the visit. These include a Memorandum of Understanding on Technical Cooperation in the field of New and Renewable Energy, an MoU on Water Resources Management and Development, a Twinning Agreement between Petra and Ellora, renewal of the Cultural Exchange Programme for 2025-29, and a Letter of Intent on cooperation in sharing successful digital solutions implemented at a population scale.

Following his arrival in Amman, Prime Minister Modi was received by Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan at the airport and accorded a formal welcome. He was later warmly received by King Abdullah II at Al Husseiniya Palace, where the two leaders held detailed discussions on bilateral relations and regional and global issues of mutual interest.

From Jordan, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Abiy Ahmed Ali's country, Ethiopia, for his first official visit to the African nation, before concluding the final leg of his tour in Oman.

