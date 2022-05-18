Prague, May 18 (AP) The Czech Republic's government has unanimously approved NATO membership for Finland and Sweden - just hours after the two countries submitted their requests.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala said Wednesday he welcomes the Scandinavian nations' decisions to join the alliance. He added that their militaries fully meet all necessary accession criteria.

The accession protocol still needs to be ratified by both chambers of Czech Parliament, which is expected to happen soon. Fiala said he doesn't anticipate any obstacles, as governing parties hold the majority in both chambers of parliament.

Warsaw: Poland is launching a new form of military service this month amid security concerns because of the war in neighbouring Ukraine.

The Polish military said Wednesday that volunteers will be able to provide a year's paid service that can be turned into long-term or professional service.

Those who enter the programme will go through 28-day training with a military unit, and then 11 months of service. They will be accommodated with their unit or outside, and will receive a pre-tax monthly pay of some 4,500 zlotys ($1,000).

It was not immediately clear how much interest the offer could draw. The first volunteers will be able to enlist from May 21.

A NATO member since 1999, Poland has some 111,500 professional soldiers and 32,000 volunteer territorial troops.

Berlin: Germany says it remains confident that Sweden and Finland will be able to join NATO, despite alliance member Turkey's current objections.

Government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann told reporters in Berlin on Wednesday that Germany is “actively working” to resolve the issues raised by Turkey, but declined to elaborate.

“The German government remains confident that all NATO members will support this accession and that it can be achieved quickly,” she said.

Hoffmann said the German Cabinet on Wednesday backed the accession protocol. Parliamentary approval is still required, but that is all but assured in Germany.

Hoffmann added that Germany would also support NATO membership for Austria and Ireland, should those neutral countries decide to join the military alliance. (AP)

