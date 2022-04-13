Washington [US], April 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that India and the US discussed ways to increase economic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the role QUAD can play to promote the same.

EAM Jaishankar was addressing a press briefing on his interactions with his US counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

Talking about his discussion on QUAD, the multilateral alliance between, India, the US, Australia, and Japan, Jaishankar said, "We spent a fair amount of time reviewing what has been the progress. We are preparing for the next Quad Summit. There was a fairly detailed conversation on where are we, what more do we have to do between now and the next time we meet, how can we take it forward."

Jaishankar added that he had a lot of discussions on economic cooperation in the indo-pacific and what different countries can do in that regard as well as the role that the QUAD can play in that space.

The discussion on an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework between the US and India has been ongoing for some time, with the issue also discussed during the virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden.

Jaishankar also used the occasion to inform about the host of issues that he discussed with the US officials, including recent developments in the Indian subcontinent, the situation in the Gulf countries, COVID-19, climate change and emerging technologies.

EAM Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in the US on Sunday to attend the 4th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Washington.

Jaishankar will travel to New York this noon to meet United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as well as conduct internal meetings with the Indian Mission at the UN. (ANI)

