New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday congratulated Anita Anand on her appointment as the Foreign Minister of Canada in the newly elected Carney government.

In a post on X, the EAM said, "Congratulate @AnitaAnandMP on your appointment as Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs."

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday unveiled a 38-member cabinet, comprising 28 ministers and 10 Secretaries of State.

The Cabinet is supported by 10 Secretaries of State who will provide dedicated leadership on key issues and priorities within their minister's portfolio.

One of the key faces of the newly unveiled cabinet includes Indian-origin Anita Anand, who has been appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Following the unveiling of the new Cabinet, Carney outlined the government's top priorities -- creating new economic and security relationships with the United States, tackling the cost of living, and strengthening Canada's economy.

Sharing a post on X, Carney wrote, "Canada, meet your new Cabinet. This is a team that is empowered and expected to lead. Together, we will create a new economic and security relationship with the United States and build a stronger economy -- the strongest economy in the G7."

In another post, he wrote, "Canadians elected this new government with a strong mandate: to define a new economic and security relationship with the United States, bring down the cost of living, and build a stronger economy. This new cabinet is focused, ready, and built for this moment."

On April 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mark J. Carney on his election as the Prime Minister of Canada, extending warm wishes to the Liberal Party for their electoral victory.

Posting on X, PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations Mark J Carney on your election as the Prime Minister of Canada and to the Liberal Party on their victory. India and Canada are bound by shared democratic values, a steadfast commitment to the rule of law, and vibrant people-to-people ties. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our partnership and unlock greater opportunities for our people."

Carney had taken over the leadership from Justin Trudeau, who resigned towards the end of his term after losing the confidence of his party.

Unlike his predecessor, Trudeau, whose tenure saw strained relations with India following his allegations regarding the killing of NIA-designated terrorist Hardeep Nijjar, Carney has publicly advocated for improving ties with India. He notably extended condolences following the Pahalgam terror attack, signalling a commitment to strengthening India-Canada relations. (ANI)

