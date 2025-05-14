Ottawa [Canada], May 14 (ANI): Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday unveiled a 38-member cabinet, comprising 28 ministers and 10 Secretaries of State.

The Cabinet is also supported by 10 Secretaries of State who will provide dedicated leadership on key issues and priorities within their minister's portfolio.

Following the unveiling of the new Cabinet, Carney outlined the government's top priorities -- creating new economic and security relationships with the United States, tackling the cost of living, and strengthening Canada's economy.

Sharing a post on X, Carney wrote, "Canada, meet your new Cabinet. This is a team that is empowered and expected to lead. Together, we will create a new economic and security relationship with the United States and build a stronger economy -- the strongest economy in the G7."

https://x.com/MarkJCarney/status/1922359951902507451

In another post, he wrote, "Canadians elected this new government with a strong mandate: to define a new economic and security relationship with the United States, bring down the cost of living, and build a stronger economy. This new cabinet is focused, ready, and built for this moment."

One of the key faces of the newly unveiled cabinet includes Indian-origin Anita Anand, who has been appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The cabinet includes Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board; Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations; Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety; Francois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue; Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency; Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change; Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada; Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade; Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages; Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services; Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario; Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources; Melanie Joly, Minister of Industry; Dominic LeBlanc, Minister responsible for Canada-US Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs and One Canadian Economy.

The cabinet also includes Joel Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement; Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food; Steven MacKinnon, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons; David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence; Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence; Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship; Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health; Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada; Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada; Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade; Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario; Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries; and Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism). (ANI)

