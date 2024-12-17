New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday extended warm greetings to the government and the people of Bhutan on their 117th National Day.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Tashi Delek to @FMBhutan, the Royal Government and the people of Bhutan on their 117th National Day. Committed to advancing our unique and enduring partnership."

The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck arrived in New Delhi for their two-day official visit to India from December 5-6.

During the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and King Wangchuk, the leaders had expressed satisfaction at the excellent state of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen these exemplary relations. Wangchuck conveyed appreciation for the invaluable support that the Government of India provides for Bhutan's socio-economic development.PM Modi reaffirmed India's abiding commitment to its enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation with Bhutan and reiterated continued and full support to the socio-economic development in Bhutan based on the priorities of the Royal Government and as per the vision of Bhutan's King, the MEA said.

The Bhutanese side thanked the Indian government for stepping up the development support for Bhutan under the 13th Five Year Plan (2024-29) and India's support for RGoB's Economic Stimulus Programme, the release addedMeanwhile, Wangchuck shared with PM Modi the progress in the implementation of his vision for the Gelephu Mindfulness City Special Administrative Region, and how India and Bhutan can work together on the project for the betterment of the two peoples and the region.

PM Modi reassured Wangchuck of India's continued support for the Gelephu Mindfulness City project, which will bring prosperity and well-being to Bhutan and also the border areas, and further strengthen economic and investment linkages between the two countries.

India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, characterized by mutual understanding, trust and exceptional cooperation at all levels. The bilateral discussions were held in a spirit of profound friendship, and reflected the strong historical ties, goodwill and understanding that exist between the two countries. (ANI)

