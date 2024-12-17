Moscow, December 17: Lt. General Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Defence Forces, was killed early Tuesday by an explosive device planted close to a residential apartment block in Moscow, Russia's Investigative Committee said. Igor Kirillov ‘Assassinated’: Leader of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Defense Forces Killed by Bomb Planted in Electric Scooter, Say Reports; Videos and Pics Emerge.

Images on Russian Telegram channels of the aftermath of the explosion that reportedly killed Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, senior commander in charge of chemical, biological and radiation defense forces: pic.twitter.com/25YYIR0ObJ — Murtaza Hussain (@MazMHussain) December 17, 2024

💥 Russia: Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov in charge of Nuclear, Biological, Chemical Defense Forces (NBC) in the Russian Armed Forces and his assistant assassinated in an explosion in Moscow on Ryazansky Prospect. pic.twitter.com/v6dQgMWEPQ — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) December 17, 2024

Kirillov's assistant also died in the blast. Kirillov had been sentenced in absentia by a Ukrainian court Monday for the use of banned chemical weapons during Russia's invasion of the country.