World News | EAM Jaishankar Holds Extensive Talks with Trinidad and Tobago PM to Deepen Bilateral Ties

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], May 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar on Friday (local time) said that he held extensive discussions with Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her Cabinet colleagues on strengthening bilateral cooperation between India and Trinidad and Tobago.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he " sat down this evening with PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her Cabinet colleagues for a comprehensive review of our bilateral ties."

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https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2052950778172588187

The minister added that the discussions focused on implementing commitments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the previous year, while also exploring new areas of partnership and cooperation.

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He said, "While delivering on the commitments made by PM Narendra Modi last year, we explored new ideas and initiatives in our bilateral cooperation."

Earlier, Jaishankar met with Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister during his visit to the Caribbean nation as part of his ongoing three-nation tour and joined her in presenting Made-in-India laptops to Trinbagonian school children, while both sides also concluded a series of agreements aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation.

In a series of posts on X, Jaishankar said, "Joined PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar at the presentation of Made In India laptops to Trinbagonian school children. Delivering on PM Narendra Modi's commitment last year, this is a message of learning, awareness and opportunity."

The External Affairs Minister also announced the conclusion of several agreements between India and Trinidad and Tobago covering tourism, renewable energy, development cooperation and traditional medicine.

"Concluded Agreements today on Tourism, on Solarisation of Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs of Trinidad and Tobago building, on Quick Impact Projects, and on establishing Ayurveda Chair," Jaishankar posted.

Earlier in July 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a historic five-nation tour scheduled from July 2 to 9, with visits to Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia.

During his two-day visit to Trinidad and Tobago, Prime Minister Modi participated in several key events, including an address to the Trinidad and Tobago Parliament and a bilateral meeting with his counterpart, Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

PM Modi held wide-ranging talks with PM Persad-Bissessar of Trinidad & Tobago, discussing ways to deepen economic ties and enhance cooperation in areas such as disaster management, climate change, defence, technology, healthcare and agricultural research.

PM Modi was also conferred with 'The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago,' the nation's highest honour, during a ceremonial event at the President's House in Port of Spain.

PM Modi expressed his gratitude to President Christine Carla Kangaloo, PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar for honouring him with the 'The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.'

PM Modi and his Trinidad and Tobago counterpart Kamala Persad-Bissessar also planted a neem tree in the premises of the Red House (Seat of the Parliament of T&T) as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)