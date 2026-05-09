Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 9, 2026

Gold prices in Dubai remained largely stable on Saturday, May 9, with retail rates holding near recent highs amid firm global bullion prices and continued investor demand for safe-haven assets. According to UAE bullion market data, 24-carat gold was priced at AED 568.50 per gram, while 22K gold traded at AED 526.50 per gram.

Market analysts said gold prices have stayed elevated due to global economic uncertainty, central bank buying activity and fluctuations in the US dollar. Dubai continues to be one of the most closely monitored gold markets for Indian and international buyers because of competitive pricing and high-purity jewellery standards. Gold Rate Today, May 9, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Prices Today

The following table shows the latest Dubai gold prices for 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K gold in AED, along with approximate conversions into US dollars and Indian rupees.

Gold Purity Per Gram (AED) Per Gram (USD) Per Gram (INR) 10 Grams (AED) 10 Grams (USD) 10 Grams (INR) 1 Tola* (AED) 1 Tola* (USD) 1 Tola* (INR) 24K AED 568.50 $154.80 ₹14,620 AED 5,685 $1,548 ₹1,46,200 AED 6,628 $1,805 ₹1,70,480 22K AED 526.50 $143.30 ₹13,540 AED 5,265 $1,433 ₹1,35,400 AED 6,140 $1,671 ₹1,57,860 21K AED 504.75 $137.40 ₹12,980 AED 5,047.50 $1,374 ₹1,29,800 AED 5,885 $1,603 ₹1,51,380 18K AED 432.75 $117.80 ₹11,130 AED 4,327.50 $1,178 ₹1,11,300 AED 5,046 $1,373 ₹1,29,780 Currency conversions are approximate and may vary depending on prevailing forex rates.

Gold Prices Hold Near Monthly Highs

Dubai gold prices have remained firm throughout the week after witnessing sharp gains earlier this year. Historical market data showed that 24K gold rose from around AED 546 per gram on May 5 to AED 568.50 on May 9. Analysts said investor sentiment toward bullion has remained positive because of uncertainty in global equity markets and expectations surrounding interest rate decisions by major central banks. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 8, 2026.

Dubai Continues to Attract Gold Buyers

Dubai remains a major destination for jewellery purchases due to lower tax structures, a wide variety of certified gold products and competitive retail pricing. Indian travellers and overseas buyers frequently compare Dubai gold rates with domestic Indian prices before making purchases.

Jewellery retailers in the UAE also continue to witness steady demand from tourists and residents, particularly during wedding and festive buying periods.

Factors Influencing Gold Rates

Gold prices in Dubai are influenced by international spot prices, US dollar movements, import trends and investor demand for safe-haven assets. Experts said ongoing geopolitical developments and inflation concerns globally have continued to support bullion prices.

Market participants are expected to monitor upcoming economic data releases and central bank policy announcements for further direction in global gold prices over the coming weeks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 09:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).