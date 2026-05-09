Ethiopia: Woman Gives Birth to Rare Quintuplets After 12 Years of Trying for Child

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A 35-year-old woman in Ethiopia has given birth to quintuplets after more than a decade of trying to conceive, in what doctors described as an extremely rare natural pregnancy. The babies — four girls and one boy — were delivered at a hospital in the eastern Harari region, according to local health officials and media reports. Doctors said both the mother and the newborns are receiving medical care and remain under close observation following the high-risk delivery. The births have drawn widespread attention in Ethiopia because naturally conceived quintuplet pregnancies are considered exceptionally uncommon.

Rare Pregnancy After Years of Infertility

According to reports, the woman and her husband had been trying to have a child for nearly 12 years before the pregnancy. Family members said the couple had largely lost hope of becoming parents before learning she was expecting multiple babies. Sextuplets in Pakistan: Woman Gives Birth to Six Babies in Rawalpindi (Watch Video).

Medical experts say quintuplet births occur only in very rare cases, especially without fertility treatment such as in vitro fertilisation (IVF). While assisted reproductive technologies can increase the chances of multiple births, spontaneous quintuplet pregnancies are estimated to be extremely rare worldwide.

Doctors Monitoring Babies in Intensive Care

Hospital officials said the newborns were delivered prematurely and placed in specialised neonatal care units for monitoring and treatment. Premature births are common in higher-order multiple pregnancies because of the increased health risks for both the mother and babies. Guinness World Record Set by World’s Only Surviving Nonuplets for Most Children Born and Survived in Single Birth (View Pics).

Doctors involved in the case said the mother’s condition was stable after delivery. Medical teams are continuing to monitor the infants’ breathing, weight and feeding as part of standard postnatal care for premature newborns.

Story Draws Public Attention Online

News of the birth quickly spread across Ethiopian social media platforms and online forums, where many users described the case as remarkable. Discussions about the pregnancy also appeared on international social media and discussion platforms following coverage by global media outlets.

Some online discussions questioned whether fertility treatment may have been involved, though there has been no official indication from doctors or family members that IVF was used. Medical specialists note that although rare, spontaneous quintuplet pregnancies can occur naturally.

Multiple Births Carry Significant Health Risks

Health experts say pregnancies involving four or more babies carry elevated medical risks, including premature delivery, low birth weight and complications for the mother during pregnancy and childbirth.

The case has also highlighted ongoing challenges surrounding access to maternal and neonatal healthcare in developing countries, where specialised facilities for high-risk pregnancies may be limited. Doctors said the coming weeks will be important for the babies’ health and development as they continue receiving intensive medical support.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (BBC), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 09:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).