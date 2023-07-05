Zanzibar, July 5: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday landed in Zanzibar, to deepen ties with Tanzania. Zanzibar is a Tanzanian archipelago off the coast of East Africa.

"Landed in Zanzibar. Thank Minister of Tourism, Simai Said for the warm welcome. Look forward to my engagements in Tanzania that will further deepen our historic partnership," the EAM tweeted on Wednesday.

EAM Jaishankar is on a four-day official visit to Tanzania during which he will hold high-level talks and co-chair the 10th India-Tanzania Joint Commission meeting.

During his visit, Jaishankar will call on the top leadership of the East African country and also attend a reception onboard Indian Naval Ship Trishul. He will also address the Indian diaspora and inaugurate the bust of Swami Vivekananda.

During his four-day visit to the African nation, Jaishankar will first visit Zanzibar from July 5 to 6, where he will visit a water supply project funded by the Government of India line of credit, call on top leadership, and also attend a reception onboard the Indian Naval Ship Trishul, which is visiting Tanzania.

"EAM will thereafter visit the Dar-es-Salaam city of Tanzania from 07-08 July 2023, where he will co-chair the 10th India-Tanzania Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart and call on the country's top leadership, including several Cabinet rank Ministers," the official release said.

"During the visit, he will meet with the members of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for India and inaugurate an India-Tanzania business meeting. EAM will also be addressing the Indian diaspora and inaugurating the bust of Swami Vivekananda in Dar es Salaam," the release added.

India and Tanzania share close and friendly relations. In strengthening the education ties between the two countries, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) will open its first-ever overseas campus in Tanzania's Zanzibar in October 2023 with a batch of 50 undergraduate students and 20 master's students, The Citizen reported.

The new IIT campus will be set up in Zanzibar under the name IIT Madras at Zanzibar. Zanzibar will be one of three campuses outside of India, with the others located in Abu Dhabi and Kuala Lumpur.

