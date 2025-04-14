New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with the Foreign Minister of Oman, Badr Albusaidi and shared the details of the conversation in a post on X on Sunday.

In a post on X, the EAM said that the two leaders discussed the regional developments taking place.

The EAM wrote on X, "Appreciate the telecon with FM @badralbusaidi of Oman today. Discussed recent regional developments."

Previously, Al Jazeera reported that the United States and Iran had concluded "indirect" negotiations in Muscat, Oman, and agreed to hold further talks next week. The discussions, mediated by Oman, aimed to address key issues between the two countries.

The talks were described as being conducted in a "constructive atmosphere and based on mutual respect."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff led their respective delegations, with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi acting as chief mediator, as per Al Jazeera.

The conversation between EAM Jaishankar and the Foreign Minister of Oman come after the two had held a bilateral meeting in February earlier this year.

During the meeting, both leaders had reviewed the full spectrum of India-Oman relations.

The EAM conveyed his appreciation to the leadership of the Sultanate of Oman for hosting the Indian Ocean Conference and for their steadfast support in strengthening India-Oman ties. Discussions also focused on avenues for further enhancing collaboration in areas of mutual interest, the MEA noted in its statement.

According to the Ministry, EAM Jaishankar also unveiled the specially designed logo celebrating 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Oman, along with Sayyid Badr Albusaidi.

As both countries prepare to commemorate this in 2025, the logo symbolises the long-standing partnership built on history, culture, and strong people-to-people ties.

Notably, EAM Jaishankar also launched the book, Mandvi to Muscat: Indian Community and the Shared History of India and Oman, along with the Foreign Minister of Oman. Brought out by the Embassy of India in Muscat, the book highlights the rich history of the Indian diaspora in Oman and the centuries-old people-to-people ties that continue to shape bilateral relations. (ANI)

