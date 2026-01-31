New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday extended independence day greetings to Nauru.

Jaishankar reiterated India's commitment to strengthening friendship in the Indo-Pacific.

In a post on X, he said, "Warm wishes to FM Lionel Rouwen Aingimea, the Government and people of the Republic of Nauru on their Independence Day. Committed to strengthening our friendship in the Indo-Pacific."

The High Commission of Nauru in India highlighted the importance of this day.

In a post on X, it said, "This day marks an important milestone in Nauru's history, commemorating the nation's journey to sovereignty and its enduring commitment to self-determination, resilience, and national identity. Nauru attained independence on 31 January 1968, becoming one of the world's smallest sovereign states, yet firmly establishing its place in the international community through steadfast governance, cultural heritage, and the aspirations of its people."

"This year also marks the 80th Anniversary of the return of Nauruans from Chuuk, a solemn remembrance of a defining chapter in the nation's history and a tribute to the strength, perseverance, and unity of our people", it added.

Bilateral relations with Nauru are cordial and friendly. India's is a strong development partner, and its assistance is well recognised in Nauru. India first proposed for Nauru's independence in the UN in early 1960s that was supported by the then USSR. Hence, Nauru has special regard for India, as per the High Commission of India in Canberra.

Indian High Commissioner to Australia is concurrently accredited to Nauru since August 2, 2021. Resident Mission of Nauru in India has been established in 2022 and Marlene Moses is the first resident High Commissioner of Nauru in New Delhi.

In a historic first Ministerial visit from India to Nauru, Subhash Bhamre, Minister of State for Defence, visited Nauru on 16-18 May 2018 and attended the 50th anniversary of Nauru's Constitution Day as Chief Guest. (ANI)

