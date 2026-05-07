World News | EAM Pays Tribute at 'Monument for the Fallen Heroes' in Suriname's Mariënburg, Recalls Girmitya Struggle

Paramaribo [Suriname], May 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday (local time) paid tribute at the 'Monument for the Fallen Heroes' in Mariënburg, Suriname, honouring the memory of those who lost their lives in the 1902 uprising and highlighting their role in the broader struggle against colonialism.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said the sacrifices of the fallen continue to serve as an inspiration. "Paid homage at the 'Monument for the Fallen Heroes' in Mariënburg Suriname. Their sacrifices in 1902 are an inspiration in the struggle against colonialism," he wrote.

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He also reflected on the contribution of the Girmitya community, noting their resilience and pursuit of dignity abroad despite hardship.

"These Girmityas fought for dignity and freedom abroad, even as countless others did in Bharat," he added.

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Jaishankar further emphasised the importance of preserving and sharing this historical legacy, adding, "Our global story for liberty and justice must always be told and re-told."

In 1902, several contract workers lost their lives in the uprising on the Marienburg plantation in Suriname.

The tribute comes as part of his official engagements in Suriname during this three-nation official visit to the Caribbean, where he is participating in high-level discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, including cultural and people-to-people ties rooted in shared history.

Jaishankar is currently on a three-nation tour to Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago as part of his official visit to the Caribbean nations from May 2 to May 10.

Earlier in the day, the EAM reviewed the full spectrum of India-Suriname relations during the 9th Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) held in Paramaribo, underscoring the need to further deepen and diversify bilateral ties across key sectors.

Addressing a joint press conference with Suriname's Foreign Minister Melvin Bouva, Jaishankar described the engagement as comprehensive, covering areas such as trade, digital cooperation, investment, defence, energy, development assistance, healthcare, mobility, and cultural exchanges.

Calling the relationship rooted in strong historical and people-to-people connections, Jaishankar, in a post on X, stated that "a tough world needs good friends", expressing confidence that the outcomes of the meeting would strengthen the longstanding partnership between the two countries.

"A tough world needs good friends'. In Paramaribo, the Indian and Surinamese delegations engaged in a comprehensive review of India-Surinam relations under the aegis of the 9th Joint Commission Meeting. We covered trade, digital & investment, defence & energy, development assistance & capacity building, health & mobility, culture & people-to-people exchanges. Confident that the outcomes of our deliberations today will further deepen and diversify our ties," the post read.

Following the Joint Commission Meeting, Jaishankar called on the President of Suriname, Jennifer Geerlings-Simons, conveying greetings from India's leadership and reaffirming the commitment of both nations to fully realise the potential of their longstanding partnership. (ANI)

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