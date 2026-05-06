Chirayu Rana vs Lorna Hajdini: JPMorgan Offered USD 1 Million Settlement Before S*xual Assault Lawsuit by Banker

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JPMorgan Chase offered USD 1 million to settle s*xual assault and harassment claims brought by a former investment banker weeks before he filed a lawsuit in New York, according to people familiar with the matter. The case, which includes allegations of workplace misconduct and discrimination, has drawn attention within financial industry circles.

The lawsuit was filed by Chirayu Rana in New York state court and was refiled on Monday after being briefly withdrawn. It alleges that a female colleague s*xually assaulted him and that other employees subjected him to racial discrimination during his time at the bank. Chirayu Rana vs Lorna Hajdini: Chatbot Exchange Reveal Discrepancies in Ex-JPMorgan Staffer’s S*xual Harassment Claims.

People familiar with the situation said the bank proposed a USD 1 million settlement in an effort to resolve the claims before litigation, the Wall Street Journal reported. The reasons the settlement was not accepted have not been disclosed.

Rana’s complaint includes detailed allegations of harassment and misconduct, which have circulated widely in financial and legal circles since the case became public. Chirayu Rana vs Lorna Hajdini: Indian-Origin Banker Accused of Faking Father’s Death To Secure Paid Leave.

According to the filing, Rana alleges that he experienced s*xual assault by a co-worker and faced discriminatory behavior from colleagues. The lawsuit outlines claims of a hostile work environment, including incidents that he says were not adequately addressed internally. The bank has not publicly detailed its response to the specific allegations but is expected to contest the claims as the case proceeds.

Large financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase, have faced increased scrutiny in recent years over workplace culture, harassment policies, and internal complaint handling processes.

Legal experts note that pre-litigation settlement offers are not uncommon in cases involving workplace misconduct, particularly when companies seek to avoid prolonged legal disputes and reputational impact.

The case is expected to proceed through the New York court system. Further filings and responses from both sides could provide additional detail on the allegations and the bank’s internal processes.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Wall Street Journal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 11:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).