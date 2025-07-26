Naypyidaw, July 26: An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck Myanmar on Saturday, a statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 85km. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.4, On: 26/07/2025 11:27:53 IST, Lat: 27.01 N, Long: 96.32 E, Depth: 85 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Earlier in the day, another earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck the region in the early hours of today. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 26/07/2025 03:14:48 IST, Lat: 22.97 N, Long: 94.25 E, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Myanmar." Earthquake in Myanmar: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 on Richter Scale Jolts Asian Country; Shallow Depth Raises Risk of Aftershocks, Says NCS.

On July 24, an earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter Scale jolted the region. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 24/07/2025 17:35:49 IST, Lat: 23.10 N, Long: 94.82 E, Depth: 22 Km, Location: Myanmar." Earthquake in Myanmar: Quake of Magnitude 3.7 on Richter Scale Jolts Asian Country.

In the aftermath of the magnitude 7.7 and 6.4 earthquakes that struck central Myanmar on March 28, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a series of rapidly rising health threats for tens of thousands of displaced people in earthquake-affected areas: tuberculosis (TB), HIV, vector- and water-borne diseases.

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes, including tsunami hazards along its long coastline. The Sagaing Fault elevates the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together represent 46 per cent of the population of Myanmar. Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still suffers from significant risk due to its dense population. For instance, in 1903, an intense earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 that occurred in Bago also struck Yangon.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)