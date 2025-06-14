Naypyitaw [Mynamar], June 14 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck Myanmar, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred on late Friday at a shallow depth of 80km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

Also Read | Donald Trump Says Iran Has ‘Second Chance’ to Come to Nuclear Deal After Israeli Strikes Devastate Tehran.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.4, On: 13/06/2025 23:02:29 IST, Lat: 23.30 N, Long: 93.52 E, Depth: 80 Km, Location: Myanmar."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1933579827128513026

Also Read | Iran-Israel Conflict: Iranian News Outlet Close to Government Says 2 Explosions Heard Near Fordo Nuclear Site.

Earlier on June 10, two earthquakes struck the region.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck the region, a statement by the NCS said.

In a post on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 10/06/2025 11:21:08 IST, Lat: 23.70 N, Long: 94.05 E, Depth: 60 Km, Location: Myanmar."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1932316519226278240

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck the region.

"EQ of M: 4.1, On: 10/06/2025 10:58:29 IST, Lat: 23.60 N, Long: 94.10 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1932310699876974951

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

In the aftermath of the magnitude 7.7 and 6.4 earthquakes that struck central Myanmar on March 28, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a series of rapidly rising health threats for tens of thousands of displaced people in earthquake-affected areas: tuberculosis (TB), HIV, vector- and water-borne diseases.

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes, including tsunami hazards along its long coastline.

The Sagaing Fault elevates the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together represent 46 per cent of the population of Myanmar. Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still suffers from significant risk due to its dense population. For instance, in 1903, an intense earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 that occurred in Bago also struck Yangon. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)