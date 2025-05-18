An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck China at 11:00 PM IST on Sunday, May 18, according to the National Center for Seismology. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km, with its epicentre located at latitude 33.84°N and longitude 90.54°E. No reports of damage or casualties have been received so far. More details are awaited. Earthquake in China: 4.5 Quake on Richter Scale Jolts Asian Country, No Casualties or Damage Reported.

Earthquake in China

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit China at 23.00 IST today: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/l5iRCjqH2W — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2025

