Kathmandu [Nepal], October 28 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck Nepal on Tuesday morning, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on X, the NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 07:17 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) and at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 3.5, On: 28/10/2025 07:17:25 IST, Lat: 27.79 N, Long: 87.49 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal."

Shallow earthquakes are more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth's surface, causing stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes, which lose energy as they travel to the surface.

Nepal is highly earthquake-prone due to its location on a convergent boundary where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide. This collision generates immense pressure and stress, which is released as earthquakes. Nepal is also situated in a subduction zone where the Indian Plate is sliding beneath the Eurasian Plate, further increasing stress and strain.

Nepal lies in the Himalayan region, a zone of intense seismic activity caused by the ongoing collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. This collision results in the Indian plate pushing beneath the Eurasian plate in a process called subduction, creating immense pressure and strain on the Earth's crust.

The subduction zone further amplifies the stress, making Nepal highly vulnerable to earthquakes. The collision also contributes to the uplift of the Himalayan mountains, adding to the overall seismic activity in the region.

Nepal has a long history of earthquakes, including devastating events like the 2015 earthquake. (ANI)

