Mumbai, October 28: Influencer Ben Bader has passed away. The news of his death was confirmed by his girlfriend, Reem, on social media. The Miami-based lifestyle influencer, who was known for sharing financial advice and lifestyle tips, died at the age of 25. In a video, Ben Bader's girlfriend, Reem, said that he passed away "extremely suddenly" as she spoke about his kindness. The video was shared on TikTok on Sunday, October 26. In her video, Reem said that Ben died on October 23. She also added that the cause of death was still completely unknown and happened "very sudden".

It is also learnt that Ben Bader was active online just hours before his passing away, reports The Times of India. He even shared a video on TikTok the very same day he died. "Ben was the kindest, most caring, most generous person I have ever met in my entire life," Reem said. She also added that Ban "genuinely loved every single person that he met and he was so positive all the time". The TikTok video also shows Reem saying that Bader was happy that day and "perfectly normal". Dominique McShain, TikTok Star Dies at 21 After Incurable Colon Cancer Battle: ‘I Will Finally Be out of Pain,’ Heartbreaking Final Instagram Post Goes Viral.

Ben Bader Was Well-Known for Sharing Lifestyle Content and Financial Advice

She further added that the two were supposed to go to dinner that night and even spoke to each other on FaceTime just a few hours before Ben died. Reem also added that there were no warning signs at all. Bader was well-known for sharing lifestyle content and financial advice on Instagram, TikTok and X, where he had a combined following of over 200,000 people. Ben also ran a financial coaching course and sent money tips through email newsletters to his followers.

Ben Bader Celebrated His 25th Birthday on September 23

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Bader (@benhbader)

Bader's sudden demise comes as shocking as the TikToker celebrated his 25th birthday last month, after which he shared photos of dinner with friends on Instagram. While Reem said that Ben Bader's cause of death is still unknown, reports claim that the Miami-based content creator died in a freak sauna accident. However, an official confirmation regarding the cause of death is awaited. Meanwhile, Reem ended her video saying that her life will never be the same again. Who Was Malik Taylor? TikTok Star Dies in Car Crash in North Carolina, Details Including Cause of Death Emerge.

Ben Bader Shares Pictures of His Graduation Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Bader (@benhbader)

TikToker's 'Sudden' Death Leaves Friends and Family in Shock

She also said that losing Ben suddenly felt like a nightmare and added that she still keeps wishing someone would say he is okay. While the American YouTuber's sudden death has left his fans and family in deep shock, Bader's stepsister Toria Aronoff Schottenstein also confirmed his death. In an emotional social media post, Toria called Ben a kind and loving soul who always made people feel seen. Besides social media, Ben Bader was also popular on YouTube, with his channel having more than 18,800 subscribers. Some of his viral videos were "Tour My $6M Miami Penthouse" and "From Frat Kid to 7-Figure Success".

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

