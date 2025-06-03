Cairo [Egypt], June 3 (ANI): Congress MP Manish Tewari said the Indian all-party parliamentary delegation began its visit to Egypt with a series of high-level interactions with key members of the Egyptian Parliament and foreign affairs experts, focusing on security cooperation and the fight against state-sponsored terrorism.

Tewari while speaking to ANI, informed that as part of their diplomatic outreach, the delegation also visited the Egyptian Council of Foreign Relations, a leading think tank, where they met former Foreign Minister Mohamed Orabi and other senior ambassadors, both serving and retired.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: 3 Killed As Israel Defence Forces Open Fire a Kilometer Away From Gaza Aid Site, Health Officials Say.

"There was a wide range discussion on regional stability and the need to have a global coalition against state-sponsored terror. So in a sense, the first day was very productive, very fruitful, very constructive," Tewari stated, reflecting on the day's engagements.

MP Tiwari is part of Group 7 of the all-party delegation, led by Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule.

Also Read | Gautam Adani-Led Adani Group Faces New Probe in US Over Alleged Iranian LPG Imports: Report.

Tewari said that the delegation held detailed discussions with members of both the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the House of Representatives Foreign Relations Committee of the Egyptian Parliament.

"They were extremely supportive of India's position," he noted, adding that the Egyptian side also conveyed their condolences over the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which several personnel lost their lives.

The delegation also paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Al Horreya Garden in Cairo, Egypt.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur, who is a member of the delegation, referred to Pakistan's long-standing involvement in major global terror incidents.

"We had successful meetings here. Cross-border terrorism by Pakistan has become a matter of worry for our country and the entire world. From 9/11 to 26/11, Pakistan has been involved in all such terrorist acts. The way the African Union has defined terrorism, when the countries in the world come together as a global coalition against terrorism, then only we can have a cure for this," Thakur stated.

The all-party delegation led by Supriya Sule also includes Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, Manish Tewari, Anurag Singh Thakur, Lavu Sri Krishna devarayalu, Anand Sharma, former Minister of Commerce & Industry, V Muraleedharan, Former Minister of State for External Affairs, and Syed Akbaruddin, Former Permanent Representative of India to the UN.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in key countries.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)