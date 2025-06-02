Mumbai, June 2: Gautam Adani-led Adani Group is facing a new probe in the US after allegedly evading sanctions over imports of Iranian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) into India, a report said. The Adani Group has strongly denied allegations that its companies violated US sanctions.

The WSJ report, citing people familiar with the matter, said the US Justice Department is reviewing shipments of LPG to Adani Enterprises Ltd. through Gujarat’s Mundra port, operated by Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., from the Persian Gulf. Tankers allegedly used routes and tactics such as ship-to-ship transfers and disabling location transponders, methods often associated with circumventing sanctions. Gautam Adani in Trouble? Law Ministry Directs Gujarat Court To Deliver US SEC Summons to Adani Group Chairman in Bribery Case, Says Report.

Adani Group Faces New Probe in US Over Alleged Iranian LPG Imports

A spokesperson for Adani Enterprises categorically denied the accusations, saying the company has no knowledge of any ongoing US investigation and called the report "based entirely on incorrect assumptions and speculation."

Adani Group Issues Statement

The company asserted it does not handle cargo originating from Iran, nor does it deal with Iranian-flagged vessels or Iranian-linked shipping entities. It said that LPG shipments are conducted through established third-party international suppliers, with strict contractual provisions ensuring compliance with all relevant laws and sanctions. "All LPG trade by Adani entities is fully compliant with Indian and international regulations, including U.S. sanctions. Due diligence is conducted to verify that suppliers are not on the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions list," the spokesperson added. Adani Group Denies Bribery Charge, Says Allegations by US Prosecutors Are Baseless.

According to the report, certain vessels suspected of transporting Iranian-origin LPG to India displayed red-flag behaviours such as signal blackouts and unclear port declarations. Adani, however, stated it neither owns nor operates the vessels in question and cannot comment on their past activities.

The developments come amid heightened US enforcement of sanctions on Iran. In a post on Truth Social last month, former US President Donald Trump reiterated that any country or entity purchasing Iranian oil or petrochemical products would face secondary sanctions.

Previous Charges on Adani Group

This isn’t the first time the Adani Group has faced international scrutiny. In January 2023, US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the conglomerate of market manipulation and corporate malfeasance, triggering a massive sell-off in Adani stocks. The group denied the allegations, calling the report “a lie.”

In November 2024, U.S. prosecutors filed fraud charges against Gautam Adani and his nephew, Sagar Adani, alleging they paid USD 250 million in bribes to secure solar power contracts in India and misled American investors during fundraising rounds. The Adani Group has also dismissed those charges as “baseless” and vowed to pursue all legal remedies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2025 09:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).