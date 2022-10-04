New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday and said that the endangerment of nuclear facilities amid the Russia-Ukraine war could lead to catastrophic consequences for the environment.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reiterated its deep concern about landmine explosions close to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). IAEA is also continuing its consultations and other efforts to agree and implement a nuclear safety and security zone around the ZNPP as soon as possible.

During the phone call, the Prime Minister expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution to the conflict and conveyed India's readiness to contribute to any peace efforts. He again called for the cessation of hostilities and the need to pursue the path of diplomacy.

The Prime Minister also reiterated the importance of respecting the UN Charter, International Law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

The two leaders also touched upon important areas of bilateral cooperation, following up on their last meeting in Glasgow in November 2021.

Last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meeting comes after the US and France hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine war.

On the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand on September 16, PM Modi had said "today's era isn't of war" while emphasising the need to find ways to address the problems of food, fuel security and fertilizers. (ANI)

