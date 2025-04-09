Balochistan [Pakistan], April 9 (ANI): Violence and forced disappearances persist in different areas of Balochistan, with recent incidents in Panjgur, Quetta, and Kech underscoring the region's continued instability, as reported by Balochistan Post.

On the evening of April 7, a targeted shooting took place in the Washbod area of Panjgur, leaving one man dead and three others wounded. The deceased has been identified as Bahadur Shafi, the brother of lecturer Muslim Shafi. The injured--Sohail, Shahid, and Farhan--are said to be relatives of the victim and were promptly taken to the District Teaching Hospital after the attack, the Balochistan Post reported.

Local sources suggest that the attackers were reportedly members of a state-supported armed group, often called a "death squad," which has been blamed for several similar incidents in the region, allegedly with protection from Pakistani law enforcement agencies.

In the Sariab Customs area of Quetta, Pakistani security forces are said to have arrested Chief Safar Baloch from his shop. Since his detention, his family has reported that they have received no information about his location. They have called on the authorities for his safe return, voicing concerns about his enforced disappearance, the Balochistan Post reported.

In a related development, a young man who was previously reported missing has safely returned home. The individual, identified as Taif, son of Tariq from Kalaho, had been forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces on February 20, 2025, in the Tump Balicha area of Kech district. After more than a month of uncertain detention, he has been released and reunited with his family, the Balochistan Post cited.

These incidents underscore the persistent issues of lawlessness, extrajudicial practices, and human rights violations in Balochistan. The region continues to experience a troubling pattern of enforced disappearances, with some individuals being safely recovered after a period of detention, while others face prolonged incarcerations or, tragically, targeted killings. These actions not only violate basic human rights but also contribute to a deepening crisis of insecurity in the region. The fear of arbitrary detention and the lack of accountability have fostered a sense of mistrust among the local population, further destabilizing Balochistan and hindering efforts for peace and justice. (ANI)

