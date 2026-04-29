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Agency News Agency News World News | Eternal Bond: King Charles III Marks US Semiquincentennial with Historic Address to Congress Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Speaking in the House Chamber during the United States' semiquincentennial (250th) anniversary year, the King delivered a stirring tribute to the "indispensable partnership" between the two nations, even as he acknowledged the "weight of history" and the scars of recent global conflicts.

Washington, DC [US], April 29 (ANI): In a moment steeped in both ancient tradition and modern urgency, King Charles III became only the second reigning British monarch to address a Joint Meeting of the US Congress on Tuesday (local time).

Speaking in the House Chamber during the United States' semiquincentennial (250th) anniversary year, the King delivered a stirring tribute to the "indispensable partnership" between the two nations, even as he acknowledged the "weight of history" and the scars of recent global conflicts.

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The King opened with a masterful nod to the shared origins of the two republics, jokingly referring to the American Revolution as a "fundamental disagreement" between his five-times great-grandfather, King George III, and the Founding Fathers.

"250 years ago--or, as we say in the United Kingdom, just the other day--they declared Independence," the King remarked to warm laughter. "Ours is a partnership born out of dispute, but no less strong for it."

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He traced the lineage of American liberty back to the Magna Carta and the British Enlightenment, noting that the US Supreme Court has cited the 1215 charter in over 160 cases.

Marking the "semiquincentennial anniversary" of the United States Declaration of Independence, the British monarch underscored how historical disagreements between the two nations had ultimately evolved into one of the world's most enduring alliances.

"Ours is a partnership born out of dispute, but no less strong for it," King Charles III said, invoking the legacy of 1776. "With the Spirit of 1776 in our minds, we can perhaps agree that we do not always agree - at least in the first instance," the monarch said.

In his address, delivered amid his ongoing state visit to the United States, the King highlighted that while the American Revolution marked a period of division, it also laid the foundation for shared democratic values that continue to bind both nations.

"The Founding Fathers were bold and imaginative rebels with a cause... they declared Independence," he said, noting that the revolutionary ideals of "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness" continue to resonate globally.

King Charles III emphasised that despite differences, both countries have consistently found ways to collaborate. "Time and again, our two countries have always found ways to come together... when we have found that way to agree, what great change is brought about - not just for the benefit of our peoples, but of all peoples," he added.

Highlighting the deep historical roots of the relationship, the monarch noted that the modern ties between the UK and the US extend beyond 250 years to over four centuries, shaped by shared legal, political and cultural traditions.

Addressing contemporary challenges, he stressed that the partnership must evolve in response to an increasingly volatile global environment. "The challenges we face are too great for any one Nation to bear alone... our Alliance cannot rest on past achievements," he said, calling for renewed cooperation.

The address was not merely a history lesson. King Charles addressed the "times of great uncertainty," specifically referencing the ongoing conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, and a recent "incident" near the Capitol that sought to "foment fear and discord."

He reaffirmed the UK's commitment to the biggest defence spending increase since the Cold War, highlighting the AUKUS submarine program and joint F-35 production as vital pillars of global security.

The King called for "unyielding resolve" in the defence of Ukraine to secure a "just and lasting peace."

With the 25th anniversary of 9/11 approaching, the King announced he would visit New York to pay his respects, reminding Congress that "we stood with you then, and we stand with you now."

A significant portion of the speech was dedicated to the shared values that transcend politics. The King, a long-time advocate for interfaith dialogue, spoke of his Christian faith as a "firm anchor" and expressed his hope that the two nations could "stem the beating of ploughshares into swords."

He also issued a poignant warning regarding the "collapse of critical natural systems," reminding the assembly that the mountains of Scotland and Appalachia were once a single range--a metaphor for the geological and spiritual unity of the two lands.

Quoting President Trump's observation from his 2025 State Visit that the bond between the nations is "irreplaceable and unbreakable," the King urged the 119th Congress to reject "clarion calls to become ever more inward-looking."

The King humorously noted that in the UK, a Member of Parliament is held "hostage" at the Palace until the King returns from Parliament, asking if there were any volunteers in the House Chamber.

The King concluded by urging both nations to reaffirm their commitment as the United States marks its 250th anniversary. "On your 250th birthday, let our two countries rededicate ourselves to each other in the selfless service of our peoples and of all the peoples of the world," he said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the White House with full ceremonial honours, marking a key moment in the four-day state visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

The King's visit, his 20th to the United States but first as Sovereign, concludes a week of high-level diplomacy intended to cement the Atlantic Partnership for the next 250 years. He closed with a call to "rededicate ourselves to each other in the selfless service of our peoples."

King Charles is the 19th Sovereign to oversee US-UK affairs; the first to address Congress was his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1991. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)