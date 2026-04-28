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Hollywood ENTERTAINMENT ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’: Meryl Streep Calls Simone Ashley a ‘Miranda-in-Training’ Ahead of May Release Meryl Streep has praised Simone Ashley’s performance in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2', describing her as a 'Miranda-in-training'. Releasing May 1, 2026, the sequel reunites Streep with Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt while adding new stars like Lucy Liu and Kenneth Branagh. Miranda Priestly returns to save her empire in this high-fashion sequel.

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As the fashion world prepares for the most anticipated cinematic event of the decade, May 2026 officially kicks off with the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2. While the sequel reunites the legendary trio of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, it is the new blood in the Runway offices that is generating the most buzz. In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Meryl Streep opened up about working with Simone Ashley, who joins the cast as Miranda Priestly’s new assistant and perhaps her most dangerous protégé yet. ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’: Why a Sequel to Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway’s Iconic Fashion Magazine Film Is Apt in 2026.

Simone Ashley Plays ‘New Emily’ Role

Simone Ashley, widely known for her breakout roles in Bridgerton and Sex Education, takes on the mantle of the "New Emily" in the sequel. According to Streep, Ashley’s character brings a different dynamic to the office than Andy Sachs (Hathaway) or the original Emily (Blunt) ever did. "Simone Ashley was fantastic as my assistant... she’s someone who I think is more clearly an acolyte of Miranda," Streep revealed. "She sits at her feet and has picked up all the best and the worst of Miranda. She’s like a Miranda-in-training, which was hilarious." Streep noted that while the returning cast members bring the "history" of the 2006 cult classic, Ashley and the new ensemble give the sequel a "zing" that feels relevant to the 2026 fashion landscape.

'The Devil Wears Prada' Sequel Cast

The sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, produced by 20th Century Studios, promises a major expansion of its iconic fashion world with a star-studded ensemble cast. Meryl Streep returns alongside Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton, and Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling, reprising their beloved roles. The film also introduces a powerful new lineup featuring Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak and Pauline Chalamet, adding fresh dynamics to the story. However, Adrian Grenier will not return as Nate Cooper, sparking curiosity about Andy’s personal life as she navigates the high-pressure landscape of modern media in this much-anticipated sequel. ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ First Reviews: Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway Shine As Early Reactions Call Sequel ‘Incredible’.

Miranda Priestly Returns

The latest trailers for the film reveal a Miranda Priestly who is feistier than ever. As the print industry faces an existential crisis, the editor-in-chief of Runway is determined to save her company "no matter what it takes," even if it means clashing with her former assistants who have now climbed their own professional ladders. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to hit global theatres on May 1, 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 10:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).