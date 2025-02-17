Paris, Feb 17 (AP) French President Emmanuel Macron had a phone call with Donald Trump just as he was about to greet key European Union nations and the United Kingdom at the Elysee Palace on Monday for an emergency meeting on how to react to the US diplomatic blitz on Ukraine, which left the once rock-solid partner as a potential political liability.

Macron's office would not disclose details about the discussion.

Leaders of Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, Denmark and the European Union are holding talks on how to deal with Europe's security quandary. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte ia also attending.

Last week, top US officials from the Trump administration made their first visit to Europe, leaving the impression that Washington was ready to embrace the Kremlin while it cold-shouldered many of its age-old European allies.

Despite belligerent warnings for months ahead of Donald Trump's reelection as US president, EU leaders publicly ignored the ominous forebodings, hoping somehow that Trump would stand shoulder to shoulder with Europe while the continent would finally start to beef up its defences and become less reliant on American firepower.

But a flurry of speeches by Vice President JD Vance and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth last week questioned both Europe's security commitments and its fundamental democratic principles. Macron said their stinging rebukes and threats of non-cooperation in the face of military danger felt like a shock to the system.

The tipping point came when Trump decided to upend years of US policy by holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in hopes of ending the Russia-Ukraine war. Then, Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia on Saturday all but ruled out the inclusion of other Europeans in any Ukraine peace talks.

Europe's 'existential moment'

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called the week “an existential moment. It's a moment where Europe has to stand up”.

That's where Macron hopes to step in with Monday's meeting.

Ever since World War II, the United States and Western European nations have basically walked in lockstep as they confronted the Soviet Union during the Cold War, right up to the increasingly aggressive actions of current-day Russia close to its borders. Even if there had long been US complaints about the reluctance of many European NATO nations to step up their defense efforts, they never boiled up to the political surface as they have over the past days.

French officials said no firm announcements are expected to emerge beyond a show of unity from European leaders. More talks are expected at the broader EU level, they said.

Sending troops after a peace deal

Ukraine's President Volodimir Zelenskyy said “negotiations are moving fast with Europe”, in a virtual news conference Monday in Kyiv.

“Everyone told me that what happened (at the Munich Security Conference) accelerated everything.” Zelenskyy said French President Emmanuel Macron had agreed to provide him with a briefing on the conclusions from the meeting in Paris.

A strong US link, though, will remain essential for the foreseeable future since it will take many years before European nations can ratchet up defence equipment production and integrate it into an effective force.

That US bond also applies to dealing with war in Ukraine, said UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. “US support will remain critical and a US security guarantee is essential for a lasting peace, because only the US can deter Putin from attacking again,” Starmer wrote in Monday's Daily Telegraph.

While many EU nations are still mulling whether to contribute troops to a potential force in Ukraine after a peace deal, Starmer said the UK was “ready and willing to contribute to security guarantees to Ukraine by putting our own troops on the ground if necessary.

“I do not say that lightly. I feel very deeply the responsibility that comes with potentially putting British servicemen and women in harm's way,” he wrote.

Macron last year refused to rule out sending Western troops into Ukraine if necessary.

Boosting EU defense spending

European nations are bent on boosting Ukraine where they can, and EU nations see eye to eye when it comes to upping defense spending. However, even if there is a general consensus to move beyond the goal of spending 2 per cent of gross domestic product on defence, it is hardly clear how to get to 3 per cent.

Some EU nations insist on an agreement on joint borrowing for massive defense projects, while others say the nations that lag behind on spending should first reach 2 per cent. That issue is also set to be discussed at the meeting.

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he plans to urge other leaders to invest more in defence, ahead of his departure for the Paris meeting. Poland spends more than 4 per cent of its GDP on defence, more than any other NATO member.

“If we want to decide about the future of Ukraine together with Ukraine, the United States, Russia, we must also show that we are capable of much more serious investment in our own defence,” he said.

However, he also said that he does not envision Poland sending its own troops to Ukraine.

Some EU nations' criticism

But some of the EU nations balked at the thought of the restrictive Elysee meeting with only a few chosen leaders while others were left in the cold. For an uncomfortable number of decisions, the EU needs the backing of all 27 nations.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, a staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has already threatened to use his veto on a number of occasions.

Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar said the selective list of invitees was proof that the EU member states are not treated equally. “This is not Europe that commands respect abroad. This is not the Europe that would be a serious partner to the North American ally,” she said. (AP)

